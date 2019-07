A wildly popular TV series on the streaming site Netflix is back this week. The series "Stranger Things" will debut its third season.

Fans have watched the cast grow up. They're now teenagers.

The series is set in the 80s in a fictional Midwest town where a creature lives in an alternate universe known as the Upside Down.

David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, talked with Good Day's Shannon Murray about what fans can look forward to.

"It's kind of a summer of love excitement and, of course, there's the scares and the monster as well. But it feels like a lighter season than we've ever done before," he said.

"Stranger Things" season three will be released on Netflix Thursday.

LINK: www.netflix.com/title/80057281