Links Mentioned on FOX 4

Posted:Mar 13 2012 03:36PM CDT

Updated:Dec 26 2016 11:08AM CST

Find Internet links, phone numbers and information mentioned by FOX 4 anchors and reporters.

Monday, Dec. 26

Lone Star Circus

https://tickets.dct.org/single/psDetail.aspx?psn=42302

Starbucks Free Drinks
http://starbuckscheer.com/


Weekend, Dec. 24-25

Christmas Surf & Turf
rbarandgrilltx.com

Last Minute Gifts
galleriadallas.com

Dining Do's and Don'ts
www.cooperaerobics.com/Health-Tips.aspx

Steve's 4 Four Favorite Finds of 2016
www.facebook.com/SaveMeSteve/

Broadway HD
https://www.broadwayhd.com/index.php


Friday, Dec. 23

Dick Gregory
www.dickgregory.com
www.improvarlington.com

Start Restaurant
www.startrestaurant.net

William Clark Green
www.williamclarkgreen.com
billybobstexas.com/music/william-clark-green-4
 

Thursday, Dec. 22

DFW Child
www.dfwchild.com

Chef Dean Fearing
fearingsrestaurant.com

Prophets and Outlaws
www.prophetsandoutlaws.com
 

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Gugliemlo's Hope
www.guglielmoshope.com/

Shama Hyder
www.shamahyder.com

Tamale Making Party
www.texasmonthly.com/food/how-to-throw-a-tamalada/
 

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Save Me Steve: 4 Favorite Gifts
Energy Ogre - www.energyogre.com/r/holiday
Sky Buds - www.skybuds.com
Paribus - www.paribus.co
Mission Belt - amzn.to/2i8xCt9

Cupboard by Tiffany Derry
www.tiffanyderryconcepts.com/the-cupboard
 

Monday, Dec. 19

Cooking Instructor Lorie Fangio
www.loriefangio.com
www.atasteofparis.net 

Jim Brickman
www.jimbrickman.com
 

Weekend, Dec. 17-18

Rowlett Strong
rowlettstrong.org

Holiday Etiquette Tips
julianleaver.com

Fun Things to Do with the Kids While on Break
mamachallenge.com

Roast Beast Burger with Who Hash
www.hopdoddy.com

From Work to Play Holiday outfits
www.simon.com/mall/north-east-mall

Hostess Gifts
www.northparkcenter.com

Holidays and Mental Health
herviewpoint.com

Navigating the Holidays with an Eating Disorders
www.eatingrecoverycenter.com
 

Friday, Dec. 16

Rogue One
www.starwars.com/films/rogue-one

Giving a Goat for Christmas
www.worldvision.org

Chef Tim Love
www.cheftimlove.com
 

Thursday, Dec. 15

Comedian John Witherspoon
www.bangbangbangbang.com

Red Stix Asian Food Hall at Legacy Food Hall
www.legacyfoodhall.com
 

Wednesday, Dec. 14

UIL on FOX Sports Southwest
www.foxsports.com/southwest/

Dallas Police Association
www.dallaspa.org

Steve Noviello's Gift Guide
fox4news.com/giftguide

Mozzarella Company
www.mozzco.com
 

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Dallas Police SW Safety Equipment
gofundme.com/dallaspolicesafetyequipment

Clark Food and Wine Co.
www.clarkfoodandwine.com

Steve Noviello's Gift Guide
fox4news.com/giftguide

Yankee Candle Recall
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Yankee-Candle-Recalls-Luminous-Candles#


Monday, Dec. 12

Mudhen Meat and Greens at Dallas Farmer's Market
www.mudheninthe.net

Mac & Cheese Recall    
http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treehouse-foods-announces-voluntary-product-recall-due-to-possible-health-risk-300376358.html


Weekend, Dec. 10-11

Christmas Eve Dish: Orange Parmesan Crusted Haddock
www.seabreezefish.com

Stocking Stuffers (Easy Gifts)
shopsatlegacy.com

Christmas Decor Tips
www.courtneywarren.com

Foods You Shouldn't Eliminate During the Holiday
www.methodisthealthsystem.org/dallas

Dallas Spanish House
http://dallasspanishhouse.com

DFW International Refugee Support Network
http://www.dfwinternational.org/Refugees/


Friday, Dec. 9

Translator Petition
petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/bring-captain-vaughts-iraqi-translator-usa

Reunion Tower Holiday Events
ReunionTower.com

3015 at Trinity Groves
www.3015Dallas.com
giveakidacoat.org/event/give-a-kid-a-coat-a-day-of-give-a-night-of-celebration/

Vitruvian Lights
www.vitruvianpark.com/events/event-calendar/


Thursday, Dec. 8

American Immigration Lawyers Association
www.aila.org

Winterize Your Lawn
www.watermyyard.org
soiltesting.tamu.edu

Broadway Christmas Wonderland
dallassummermusicals.org/shows/broadway-christmas-wonderland/
 

Wednesday, Dec. 7

On Your Side: Earn cash as a secret shopper
www.fieldagent.net

SMU's Rick Halperin
www.smu.edu/Dedman/Academics/InstitutesCenters/EmbreyHumanRights/know/leadership

Steve Noviello's Gift Guide
fox4news.com/giftguide

Galleria Dallas
galleriadallas.com

Saint Rocco's New York Italian
www.saintroccos.com

Polyphonic Spree
www.thepolyphonicspree.com
www.theholidayextravaganza.com
 

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Winter Vegetables
www.kitchenlto.com

Drowsy Driving
www.AAAFoundation.org

Medicare Open Enrollment Deadline
www.medicare.gov/


Weekend of Dec. 3-4

Michael Plumlee - Victim Benefit
https://www.gofundme.com/michaelplumleebenefit

Veterans Medical Foster Homes Day
http://www.va.gov/HEALTH/NEWSFEATURES/20110228A.ASP

Back on My Feet Marathon
dallas.backonmyfeet.org  and https://give.backonmyfeet.org/BoMFdallasmarathon2016

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Christmas Pops
https://www.mydso.com/buy/tickets/dallas-symphony-christmas-pops?gclid=CNjJ4tbv1dACFQokvQodMEcNpQ&gclsrc=aw.ds

Kale Salad with Apple and Candied Pecans
http://holiday.centralmarket.com/

National Cookie Day
susiecakes.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories