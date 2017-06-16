Scalise shooter had list of Republican lawmakers' names in his pocket

(FOX News) -- The gunman who opened fire on congressmen at a Virginia baseball field on Wednesday had a list of Republican names in his pocket at the time of the incident, Fox News has confirmed.

Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., told Fox News Friday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" that has been notified that he is involved in the investigation. The other names remained unconfirmed.

The list, discovered by the FBI, was found on the body of gunman James Hodgkinson.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and four others were injured in the shooting before U.S. Capitol Police fatally shot Hodgkinson.

News that the gunman had a list of names on him at the time of the shooting suggests that it wasn’t a random incident but instead was a premeditated attempt to kill the politicians.

