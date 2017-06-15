Granola recalled nationwide due to possible listeria contamination

Wildway LLC is recalling their grain-free granola products nationwide for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products include Trader Joe’s brand “grainless granola” and multiple varieties of the Wildway brand grain-free granola.

The company says they were notified by one of their suppliers that an ingredient used in the products could be contaminated.

According to the FDA recall announcement, no illnesses have been reported in relation to the affected products, but it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms of a Listeria infection to develop.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers can identify the recalled granola by looking for the following label information and codes:

Trader Joe’s Grainless Granola, 8-ounce, SKU number 56307, lot codes 087, 088, 096 and 100, and best-by dates of 032818, 032918, 040618 and 041018

Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola, 8-ounce, UPC number 85866005190, lot code 096 097 and best-by dates of 040618 or 040718

Wildway Apple Cinnamon Grain-free Granola, 10-ounce, UPC number 864352000015, lot code 097 and best-by date of 040718

Wildway Banana Nut Grain-free Granola, 8-ounce, UPC number 858660005176, lot codes 089, 096 and 100, and best-by dates of 033018, 040618 and 041018

Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola, 8-ounce UPC number 858660005183, lot codes 090, 096 and 101, and best-by dates of 103117, 110617 and 111117

Wildway Coconut Cashew Grain-free Granola, 10-ounce, no UPC number provided, lot codes 090, 096 and 102, and best-by dates of 103117, 110617 and 111117

Wildway Vanilla Bean Espresso Grain-free Granola, 8-ounce, UPC number 858660005206, lot codes 089 and 090

The item description can be found on the center of the front or top label. The lot code can be found at the bottom of the back of the bags.

Consumers should discontinue use of the affected products and can return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Anyone with further questions or concerns may call Wildway LLC customer service at 1-844-617-8240.