This year's Met Gala theme may be the most controversial

- The 2018 Met Gala is set to take place this Monday, May 7th!

The Met Gala is a star-studded event where A-listers raise money for the Met’s Costume Institute and honor the newest exhibition. Last year’s theme was “Comme des Garçons” which celebrated wearable art. This year’s theme is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

As you can imagine, the fashion is expected to be controversial and only one thing is for sure… Rihanna will still be the best-dressed.

Who are you most excited to see at this year’s Met Gala?