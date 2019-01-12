Post Malone parties with Jerry Jones in Los Angeles night before divisional playoff game

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jan 12 2019 05:58PM CST

Updated: Jan 12 2019 11:24PM CST

Rapper and North Texas-native Post Malone partied with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday night.

The chart-topping musician tweeted photos of him with Jones and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

The rapper, who is from Grapevine, is a big Cowboys fan and partied with Jones at a Los Angeles-area venue the night before the divisional playoff game between the Cowboys and Rams.

“I believe in my Dallas Cowboys,” Malone tweeted earlier in the week. “Let’s go baby.”

