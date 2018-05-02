Now you can own the Pope's Lamborghini

- Thanks to The Pope, you can get the Lambo from Heaven!

The Pope is auctioning off his custom white Lamborghini that was given to him as a gift from the car company. It’s a Huracán RWD Coupé that goes 198mph on a 573-horsepower, v-10 engine. The car matches the Vatican City flag colors with a white exterior and gold stripes. The Pope even signed the hood!

Sotheby’s will be auctioning it off on May 12 and the expectation is that the car will go for $303,000 to $425,000. All the proceeds will go to charity.

It’s the closest you’ll get to owning your own Popemobile.