Hurricane Irma: Local attractions continue to monitor storm

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma to hit, here is a list of closures at the attractions in Central Florida:

Universal

Universal Orlando Resort’s regular park will close at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. They will be fully closed on Sunday and Monday. Universal anticipates normal operating hours on Tuesday, September 12.

Universal will hold their Rock the Universe event on Friday, September 8, as planned. Saturday ticket-holders are welcomed to attend Friday's event. Universal Orlando released that due to the unique operational nature of Rock the Universe and the potential impact of Hurricane Irma, we are cancelling the event on Saturday, September 9. The Sunday Worship Service on September 10 will also be cancelled.

For more information click here.

Disney

Disney’s Blizzard Beach: Closed as of Friday, 9/8 – Monday, 9/11

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon: Closing early on Saturday 9/9 at 5 PM – Monday, 9/11

ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed on Saturday, 9/9 – Monday, 9/11

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Closing early on Saturday, 9/9 at 7 PM – Monday, 9/11 The Saturday, 9/9 Rivers of Light performance is canceled.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Closing early on Saturday, 9/9 at 7 PM – Monday, 9/11 The Saturday, 9/9 Fantasmic! and Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular performances are canceled.

Epcot: Closing early on Saturday, 9/9 at 9 PM – Monday, 9/11 The Saturday, 9/9 Illuminations Reflections of Earth performance is canceled.

Magic Kingdom: Closing early on Saturday, 9/9 at 9 PM – Monday, 9/11 The Saturday, 9/9 Happily Ever After fireworks performance is canceled.

Disney Springs: Closing early on Saturday, 9/9 at 9 PM – Monday, 9/11

SeaWorld

To ensure the safety of our guests, ambassadors and animals during the expected impact from Hurricane Irma, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island will be adjusting schedules as follows:

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are currently planning to close by 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 9, pending further updates as they closely monitor the storm. Both parks will remain closed on Sunday, September 10, and Monday, September 11.

Aquatica Orlando and Adventure Island will be closed on Saturday, September 9, through Monday, September 11.

Discovery Cove will be closed Sunday, September 10 and Monday, September 11.

The parks are rescheduling or refunding any vacation package or individual park tickets booked through SeaWorld Vacations, Busch Gardens Vacations, DiscoveryCove.com, SeaWorld.com, BuschGardens.com, or the contact center. The parks will not apply any cancellation or change fees for this service.



LEGOLAND

LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park will be closed Saturday, September 9 through Monday, September 11. LEGOLAND Hotel will remain open to admit arriving guests, LEGOLAND Beach Retreat guests will be relocated to LEGOLAND Hotel. Guests wishing to reschedule or cancel a LEGOLAND Florida Resort visit can do so without penalties or fees by calling their Customer Service Center at (877) 350-5346.

Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience Orlando will close at 6 p.m. Friday. At this time, the attraction, situated in the Florida Mall, will remain closed through the weekend and expects to resume normal operation on Monday, September 11.

Guests are encouraged to monitor CrayolaExperience.com and Crayola Experience Orlando's Facebook page for up-to-date hours and information. Crayola Experience Orlando is open 365 days a year. The last time it paused operations was for Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12. At this time, the visitor complex officials anticipate reopening Wednesday, September 13, at 9 a.m. after a thorough assessment of the property.

Brevard Zoo

Brevard Zoo staff will follow a hurricane plan to protect animals and humans from Hurricane Irma. The staff will secure animals in buildings or provide them with access to shelter. The Zoo will have a team of animal care and maintenance employees to ride out the storm. The Zoo will remain open while staff prepare for the storm; however, certain experiences will not be available. The Zoo will close no earlier than Friday afternoon. The Zoo and Treetop Trek will be closed from Saturday to Monday. They may reopen on Tuesday, but this is dependent on the outcome of the storm. Closure and reopening details will be posted on the Zoo’s website and Facebook page.

Mall of Millenia

The Mall of Millenia will close Friday at 2 p.m. and is expected to reopen Tuesday at 10 a.m.