Hate that Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays? This is your new anthem!

- A South Carolina man is expressing his love for Chick-fil-A in song!

Shama Mrema is a self-described actor, writer, and comedian who lives in Greenville. He works with a production company called Let People See and teamed up producer Andrew Simmons from Collective Studios to create this masterpiece.

The music video has Mrema rapping about his favorite menu items and his utter sadness over the Atlanta-based chain not being open on Sundays… Something to which many folks can relate. He also explains why Chick-fil-A has the best chicken from various fast food restaurants.

“A friend and I love Chick-fil-A and I realized that we always wanted to go on Sunday and I had to remind him or he had to remind me that they were closed. I wrote this song as a comedy last summer,” Mrema wrote to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The music video was filmed earlier mid-December on Sunday with the Cherrydale Chick-fil-A’s blessing. Mrema teamed up with his friends Robert Therrell, Zack Millsaps, and Chris Brank to create the comedic homage. He posted the video on Christmas Eve.

Mrema said the response he has received is amazing. Some folks even going as far as to call this their new anthem. He said a lot of people can relate to the disappointment in realizing it is Sunday and Chick-fil-A will not be opening.

The video appears to be on track to his more than a million views, both on YouTube and Facebook, before the end of the year. Mrema said it has become so popular, he has also put it online for purchase.