Charlize Theron reveals her favorite role

- We’ve seen Charlize Theron as many different characters, but her favorite is the one we don’t get to see.

Charlize Theron loves being a mom to her two kids! She gushed about parenthood to People Magazine:

“My kids make me laugh like nobody’s business. I’m kind of going through it right now because my little one is potty training, so night time, we’re up three times a night changing sheets and pajamas and things like that, but I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

She adopted her son Jackson in 2012 and adopted her daughter August in 2015. Adoption was always her first choice!

“Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day. This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first.”

Go Charlize!