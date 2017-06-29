Beyonce helped make 'Wonder Woman' a success

- Who runs the world? Beyonce, of course!

And it turns out the “Formation” singer had a hand in making Wonder Woman the blockbuster success of the summer.

The film’s star Gal Gadot has revealed that Beyonce’s music helped her land the role of the iconic superhero.

During the stressful audition process which found Gadot competing against a slew of other actresses, the 32-year-old star listened to one of Bey’s biggest hits to calm her nerves

“I decided to put on Beyoncé. Who runs the world? Girls! I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyoncé!”

Come thru, Queen Bey!

Fingers crossed, Beyonce gets a cameo in the sequel.