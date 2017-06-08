Rihanna teaches math to children in Africa

- Rihanna is now doing the work work work work work work …of a teacher!

The 29-year-old went to Malawi and taught schoolchildren math as part of her global efforts to raise money for education in developing nations.

The “Needed Me” singer’s charity work is part of a new short documentary that chronicles her trip to Africa as head of the Clara Lionel Foundation and Global Ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education.

Besides her stint going over math problems, Rihana also interacted with many of the students by cheering on a girls’ rugby team and listening to them describe the hardships they face in getting adequate schooling.

“I love that they learn in melody,” Rihanna says in the doc. “That’s like my favorite thing because kids, they adopt melody really, really quickly. And so if you can use that as a learning tool, I think that’s the most brilliant, brilliant thing.”

The pop diva is helping to raise over $3.1 billion to improve the education systems in 89 nations.

Rihanna not only gives us life, she’s helping save them too!