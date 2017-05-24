Bag of moon dust worth $4 million at auction

- A Chicago lawyer is about to make a fortune from a bag of rocks.

But it just so happens that the bag of rocks is actually moon dust astronaut Neil Armstrong brought back from the legendary Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Out of this world!

Nancy Lee Carlson bought the lunar remains from an auction in 2015 for $995. She had it sent to NASA for testing who informed her of its importance and value.

Then NASA got shady and didn’t want to return it. Houston, we have a problem!

A long legal battle ensued but Carlson ultimately won custody of the moon dust.

Now she’s putting the “bag of rocks” up for a lucrative Sotheby’s auction where it’s expected to fetch upwards of $4 million.

One small stash for man, one giant wad of cash for a Chicago lawyer!