The secret to Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green's marriage Entertainment The secret to Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green's marriage Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been together for 13 years and married for seven.

And now the former Beverly Hills 90210 star is revealing how the couple manages to make their relationship work.

And now the former Beverly Hills 90210 star is revealing how the couple manages to make their relationship work.

“I don’t know what the secret is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other,” he told People. “I’ve dated people before and you kind of get to that point where you go, ‘You know what, I don’t feel the same way,’ and I’ve never reached that with her.”

And while they’ve had their rough patches – Megan briefly filed for divorce in 2015 before becoming pregnant with their third child – Green says they are in it for the long haul.

“I mean we fight, we disagree on things. But I don’t want to go anywhere and she doesn’t, you know? So we stick it out.”

Through thick and thin … and unplanned pregnancies!

Megan and Brian have three sons together. The 43-year-old actor also has a son from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.