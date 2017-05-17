TMZ: Suspect broke into Amber Rose's home and stayed for hours

- A burglar spent about four hours inside the Tarzana home of Amber Rose Wednesday while the model and others slept inside, but left without taking anything.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it was conducting an investigation in the 5400 block of Donna Avenue, about two blocks south of Ventura Boulevard, but released no additional details.

According to news reports, police are investigating a break-in at the home of the former spouse of rapper Wiz Khalifa.

The male suspect entered the home -- where Rose, her mother, son and an assistant were sleeping -- in the early morning hours through a kitchen window, according to TMZ, which reported that Rose saw the broken window this afternoon and then checked security video, which recorded the suspect entering and leaving the residence.

The suspect did not take anything from the home, according to TMZ.

