Moviegoers will eat 8 billion pounds of Popcorn Entertainment Moviegoers will eat 8 billion pounds of Popcorn The summer movie season kicks off this weekend with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and you better be hungry.

AMC predicts that this summer film buffs across the country will consume a total of 8 billion pounds of popcorn. Extra butter, please!

And for all you thirsty types, it’s expected that 1 billion ounces of soda will wash down all that popcorn down. Burp!

If you find yourself with the munchies for something other than popcorn, you can always grab food before arriving to the theater … or dare to have a movie theater hot dog.

AMC claims enough hot dogs will be devoured to stretch a 250-mile distance. Gross!

Nothing makes you want to hit the multiplex quite like the smell of a stranger chomping on a Hebrew National right next to you. Enjoy the show!