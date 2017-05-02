I'M SORRY...J.K. Rowling apologizes for killing off Professor Snape on Harry Potter

Famed author J.K. Rowling has an apology for fans of Harry Potter: she is sorry for killing off Professor Snape.

The author made the apology, on her verified Twitter account.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

Snape died in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The role was portrayed by late actor Alan Rickman in all Harry Potter movies.

The apology by Rowling came on the 19th anniversary of an important battle between wizards in the book, and is the third apology from the author over her decision to kill off characters, in as many years. In 2016, Rowling apologized for killing off Remus Lupin.

Once again, it's the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts so, as promised, I shall apologise for a death. This year: Remus Lupin. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2016

In 2015, Rowling apologized for killing off Fred Weasley.

Today I would just like to say: I'm really sorry about Fred. *Bows head in acceptance of your reasonable ire* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2015

Some Twitter users recounting the moment they learned of Lupin, Snape, or Weasley's death.

@zbarnes @jk_rowling It gutted me. I sobbed. SOBBED. Sirius was the next worst loss for me. The worst for my daughter it was Lupin. — Blake Leyers (@BlakeLeyers) May 2, 2017

@BlakeLeyers @zbarnes @jk_rowling For whatever reason, Fred was the worst for me. Still makes me cry to even think about it. — Kim (@artful_kim) May 2, 2017

@BlakeLeyers @zbarnes @jk_rowling There was a girl in the theatre around me openly crying during his death scene. — Brian Manning (@Brianeli29) May 2, 2017

Some Twitter users, however, were not as sympathetic to Snape as others were.

@ShanaTristan1 @jk_rowling I can't forgive Snape for what he did to Neville. They were both bullied, underestimated, mocked. He could have been kind. He wasn't. — Rune Johansson (@Runesael) May 2, 2017

@jk_rowling @Snewb While I love the character for all of his complexities, his death was - not deserving, but appropriate. I had zero issues with his death. — Chris Sagal 🥑 (@StuddMuffins) May 2, 2017

One of the responses that stood out came from an account called, perhaps aptly, Professor Snape.