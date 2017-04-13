Jackie Kennedy was thirsty for Alec Baldwin Entertainment Jackie Kennedy was thirsty for Alec Baldwin Even First Lady's have needs.

A new book claims that Jackie Kennedy Onassis once had the hots for a then 33-year-old Alec Baldwin.

James Hart was friends with the former First Lady and has released a memoir, Lucky Jim, in which he reveals Jackie asked him to set her up with the Hollywood star.

“‘Well, do you think Alec could be my date for the theater on my birthday?’” Jackie asked Hart, who was also friends with Baldwin.

“Alec was most shocked of all, but there wasn’t a moment’s hesitation, even though he had just met (his future ex-wife) Kim Basinger,” Hart recounts in the book.

He also says Baldwin didn’t think twice and was eager to meet Jackie, who was turning 62.

“‘Are you kidding? Jackie Kennedy wants to go on a date? Of course.'”

Do it for your country!