Dallas attorney talks about new Fox show "You The Jury" Entertainment Dallas attorney talks about new Fox show "You The Jury" High-profile Dallas attorney Charla Aldous is one of the lawyers who will make a case before an audience of millions.

The cases are real-life, ripped-from-the-headline civil cases.

Each week, the show's prosecution and defense will present their arguments to America and to a former judge of the Superior Court of California.

It will be up to America to decide the verdict.

"You The Jury" premieres April 7 at 8 p.m. on Fox 4.