Jordan Peele & 'Get Out' make movie history Entertainment Jordan Peele & 'Get Out' make movie history Get Out is scaring away the competition all the way to the bank … and the record books.

The movie’s breakout success just made Jordan Peele the first black writer/director to have their first film earn over $100 million at the box office.

If that wasn’t enough, Get Out only cost $4 million, so that’s already a $96 million profit. Forget black and white, it’s all about the green, people!

Get Out is also the first Blumhouse Productions – whose niche is micro-budgeted projects – to make it to the $100 million mark.

In addition, the social thriller continues to hold down a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

There's no question Peele and co. have a lot to scream about.