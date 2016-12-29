Fans create Hollywood star for Carrie Fisher

- Carrie Fisher didn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so fans have taken over a blank sidewalk star to pay tribute to the late "Star Wars" actress.

Fan Jason Thomas says that he took it upon himself to make a star for Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60.

Paste-on letters spell out her name and the phrase "May the force be with you always." Candles and flowers surround the star.

It's located in front of Hollywood Boulevard's historic Grauman's Chinese Theatre.