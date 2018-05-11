< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story427350384" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427350384" data-article-version="1.0">The network technology handling your phone calls on AT&T is changing — and it's a big step</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427350384" data-article-version="1.0">The network technology handling your phone calls on AT&T is changing — and it's a big step</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-427350384" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=The network technology handling your phone calls on AT&T is changing — and it's a big step&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/business/the-network-technology-handling-your-phone-calls-on-at-t-is-changing-and-it-s-a-big-step" data-title="The network technology handling your phone calls on AT&T is changing — and it's a big step" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/business/the-network-technology-handling-your-phone-calls-on-at-t-is-changing-and-it-s-a-big-step" addthis:title="The network technology handling your phone calls on AT&T is changing — and it's a big step"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427350384.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427350384");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427350384-333009723"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427350384-333009723" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/business/the-network-technology-handling-your-phone-calls-on-at-t-is-changing-and-it-s-a-big-step">Brian Womack, Dallas Business Journal </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 03:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 03:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> 16-story structure has undergone an overhaul that’s separating the many boxes – the hardware – from the software that runs them, according to Amy Wheelus, Vice President, Network Cloud at AT&T. That means more flexibility, more speed and a modern approach to technology.</p><p>“It allows you to move at the speed of software and not have to wait for hardware cycles,” Wheelus said.</p><p>This all goes back to the end of 2014, when an executive at AT&T – John Donovan, now CEO of AT&T Communications – declared that 75 percent of its target network virtualized and controlled by software, or by SDN (called software-defined networking) by 2020.</p><p>Wheelus said the process hasn’t come without challenges, but it’s a sign of AT&T’s embrace of new tech that’s enabling crucial advances such as 5G, the next-generation of wireless networks.</p><p><strong>Can you talk more about what software-defined networking is?</strong> If you think about the iPhone or a smartphone, and you think about what Apple did when they launched the iPhone – and they started virtualizing all of the things we used to carry around, the flashlight, a calculator, a timer. They took all those physical things and turned them into software. And they put them on a platform, the platform being the iPhone. That’s what we’re doing to our network. We’re taking the very switches and routers that used to be a proprietary box from a vendor – the hardware and software all wrapped up together – we’re taking that, (and) we’ve told the vendors, we don’t want your hardware anymore. We want to separate your software from your hardware. And we want you to sell us the software, but we want it to operate on our platform and our platform being our network cloud. And by the way, I’m not going to pay the overhead and the high margin.</p><p><strong>What does it help you do?</strong> In the past, when I would go to a vendor and say, “Give me a box that does A, B and C” – they would go off and build a box. They would integrate their software on it. They would probably give me some tooling to go with it to help me manage it – and they’d tie a pretty bow on it. But if I needed to add "D" to that, then it was highly likely they had to go back through that whole cycle and give me a new box. Now I don’t have to change out that software. I’m able to push releases out with new features and new capabilities on an almost monthly basis.</p><p><strong>What was it like before? </strong>It would have been annual or maybe twice a year, at best. So this allows us to do things in a more iterative fashion. We can fail faster. That’s been a buzzword. But failing faster is a really a good. If you can carve out a little test area, go through some cycles and test it – and then keep testing it and adding more capabilities and adding more features to it. <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2596_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2596"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Business" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409686" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Business Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-world/kroger-asks-customers-not-to-openly-carry-guns-in-store" title="Kroger asks customers not to openly carry guns in store" data-articleId="427311739" > <h4>Kroger asks customers not to openly carry guns in store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 11:26AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 12:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kroger is the latest retailer to ask customers not to openly carry guns when visiting its stores.</p><p>The store made the request Tuesday just hours after Walmart made the same request and announced its decision to discontinue the sales of certain gun ammunition.</p><p>"Kroger is respectfully asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into our stores," Jessica Adelman, group vice president of corporate affairs, said in a statement.</p> </div> <h4>American Airlines says goodbye to MD-80s</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 09:44AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 04:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>American Airlines retired its last 26 remaining McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft on Wednesday.</p><p>The jets, also known as Super 80s, have carried millions of American employees and customers across the country over the past 36 years, the airline said.</p><p>American's MD 80 fleet was celebrated with a party Wednesday morning at DFW International Airport. Flight attendants, pilots and customers wrote farewell letters to the aircraft.</p> </div> <h4>YouTube fined $170M to settle allegations it collected children's data without consent</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rachel Lerman </span>, <span class="author">Marcy Gordon </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 08:57AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dozens of Texas hospitals sue Big Pharma companies over nation's opioid epidemic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-democrats-call-for-special-session-to-combat-gun-violence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas Democrats call for special session to combat gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-given-30-year-sentence-for-road-rage-murder-of-dallas-postal-worker" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/02/22/Donnie%20Ferrell_1519318743628.jpg_4992125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/02/22/Donnie%20Ferrell_1519318743628.jpg_4992125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/02/22/Donnie%20Ferrell_1519318743628.jpg_4992125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/02/22/Donnie%20Ferrell_1519318743628.jpg_4992125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/02/22/Donnie%20Ferrell_1519318743628.jpg_4992125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man given 30-year sentence for road rage murder of Dallas postal worker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/the-network-technology-handling-your-phone-calls-on-at-t-is-changing-and-it-s-a-big-step" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The network technology handling your phone calls on AT&T is changing — and it's a big step</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/14-year-old-riding-bicycle-injured-in-fort-worth-hit-and-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <h3>14-year-old riding bicycle injured in Fort Worth hit-and-run</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 