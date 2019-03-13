< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News
Local
Texas
US & World
Politics
Business
Consumer
Health href="/web/kdfw/good-day/3-fun-and-easy-crostini-builds">3 Fun and Easy Crostini Builds</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/trending/-look-at-me-4-year-old-with-rare-disorder-excited-to-walk-at-physical-therapy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/Little_boy_with_rare_disorder_affecting__0_7517486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Look at me!': 4-year-old with rare disorder excited to walk at physical therapy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/trending/-look-at-me-4-year-old-with-rare-disorder-excited-to-walk-at-physical-therapy">'Look at me!': 4-year-old with rare disorder excited to walk at physical therapy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/marlon-wayans-appearing-at-the-addison-improv"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Marlon_Wayans_appearing_at_the_Addison_I_0_7517500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Marlon Wayans appearing at the Addison Improv"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/marlon-wayans-appearing-at-the-addison-improv">Marlon Wayans appearing at the Addison Improv</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/affidavit-suspect-claims-18-month-old-was-unresponsive-when-placed-in-dumpster"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Amber%20Alert%20graphic_1562877942744.png_7515584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Affidavit: Suspect claims 18-month-old was unresponsive when placed in dumpster"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/affidavit-suspect-claims-18-month-old-was-unresponsive-when-placed-in-dumpster">Affidavit: Suspect claims 18-month-old was unresponsive when placed in dumpster</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/3-fun-and-easy-crostini-builds">3 Fun and Easy Crostini Builds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/trending/-look-at-me-4-year-old-with-rare-disorder-excited-to-walk-at-physical-therapy">'Look at me!': 4-year-old with rare disorder excited to walk at physical therapy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/marlon-wayans-appearing-at-the-addison-improv">Marlon Wayans appearing at the Addison Improv</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/affidavit-suspect-claims-18-month-old-was-unresponsive-when-placed-in-dumpster">Affidavit: Suspect claims 18-month-old was unresponsive when placed in dumpster</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/dallas-casas-parade-of-playhouses">Dallas CASA's Parade of Playhouses</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/tell-it-to-tim-equal-pay-to-play-the-blue-bell-licker">Tell It To Tim: Equal pay to play & the Blue Bell licker</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/allergies">Allergies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-onlyonfox" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Only on FOX 4</a> <ul id="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/links">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/history">Station History</a></li> <li><a Lawsuit claims Southwest Airlines, Boeing covered up issues with 737 Max planes Lawsuit claims Southwest Airlines, Boeing covered up issues with 737 Max planes By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 12 2019 08:57AM CDT

Southwest Airlines and Boeing face a lawsuit claiming they conspired to cover up issues with the grounded 737 Max aircraft.

Eleven customers are suing, claiming they would not have flown on the planes if they had known about suspected design flaws.

Those problems are linked to fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The customers want refunds for tickets they bought on Southwest.

They also want the lawsuit declared a class action, a move that could add thousands more people and other airlines to the lawsuit. More Business Stories

Charming Charlie closing all 261 stores after filing for bankruptcy for second time
By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Jul 11 2019 05:49PM CDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 07:05PM CDT
Fashion and accessory retailer Charming Charlie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time and plans to close its remaining 261 stores.
The Houston-based company had stopped online sales Thursday and was conducting going-out-of-business sales at its stores. data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Charming_Charlie_to_close_all_261_stores_0_7516328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Charming_Charlie_to_close_all_261_stores_0_7516328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Charming_Charlie_to_close_all_261_stores_0_7516328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Charming_Charlie_to_close_all_261_stores_0_7516328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Charming_Charlie_to_close_all_261_stores_0_7516328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fashion and accessory retailer Charming Charlie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time and plans to close its stores across 38 states." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charming Charlie closing all 261 stores after filing for bankruptcy for second time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fashion and accessory retailer Charming Charlie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time and plans to close its remaining 261 stores.</p><p>The Houston-based company had stopped online sales Thursday and was conducting going-out-of-business sales at its stores. Charming Charlie, which has nearly $82 million in debt, expects to close its brick-and-mortar stores by the end of August, according to court documents.

Charming Charlie has locations in 38 states, with approximately 75 stores in Texas, Florida and California alone. The company employs more than 3,300 people, including 856 full-time employees, Chief Financial Officer Alvaro E. Bellon said in a court declaration.

H-E-B to launch self-driving delivery service pilot program
By Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin
Posted Jul 10 2019 02:15PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:42PM CDT
H-E-B is launching a pilot program later this year starting in San Antonio to test delivery service from a vehicle with self-driving technology.
The program will serve customers near its Olmos Park location, just north of downtown San Antonio, using one autonomous van with driverless technology.
According to a release from H-E-B, the Autonomous Delivery Vehicle (ADV) will have climate-controlled compartments that can hold multiple orders of fresh, frozen and dry goods, and can travel at city street and highway speeds.

Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals
Posted Jul 09 2019 06:58PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 02:17PM CDT
Thousands in the U.K. are pushing McDonald's and Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from being included in the brands' kids' meals.
A petition calling for the end of plastic toys – started by mom Rachael Wood and her daughters Ella and Caitlin – has so far received over 332,000 signatures.
"We are Ella and Caitlin aged 9 and 7, and we've been learning all about the environment at school and the problem of plastic. It made us very sad to see how plastic harms wildlife and pollutes the ocean, and we want to change this. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>H-E-B to launch self-driving delivery service pilot program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 02:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>H-E-B is launching a pilot program later this year starting in San Antonio to test delivery service from a vehicle with self-driving technology.</p><p>The program will serve customers near its Olmos Park location, just north of downtown San Antonio, using one autonomous van with driverless technology. </p><p>According to a release from H-E-B, the Autonomous Delivery Vehicle (ADV) will have climate-controlled compartments that can hold multiple orders of fresh, frozen and dry goods, and can travel at city street and highway speeds.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/petition-calls-for-mcdonalds-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals" title="Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals" data-articleId="417342107" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Petition_calls_for_end_to_plastic_toys_i_0_7497214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A petition in the U.K. has gotten thousands of signatures in an effort to get McDonald's and Burger King to stop giving out plastic toys in kids' meals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 02:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands in the U.K. are pushing McDonald’s and Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from being included in the brands’ kids' meals.</p><p>A petition calling for the end of plastic toys – started by mom Rachael Wood and her daughters Ella and Caitlin – has so far received over 332,000 signatures.</p><p>“We are Ella and Caitlin aged 9 and 7, and we’ve been learning all about the environment at school and the problem of plastic. It made us very sad to see how plastic harms wildlife and pollutes the ocean, and we want to change this. That's why we want Burger King and McDonald's to think of the environment and stop giving plastic toys with their kids meals," the petition reads. class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/3-fun-and-easy-crostini-builds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/3_fun_and_easy_Crostini_builds_0_7518046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="3_fun_and_easy_Crostini_builds_0_20190712152642"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 Fun and Easy Crostini Builds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/-look-at-me-4-year-old-with-rare-disorder-excited-to-walk-at-physical-therapy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/Little_boy_with_rare_disorder_affecting__0_7517486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Little_boy_with_rare_disorder_affecting__0_20190712133325-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Look at me!': 4-year-old with rare disorder excited to walk at physical therapy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/marlon-wayans-appearing-at-the-addison-improv"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Marlon_Wayans_appearing_at_the_Addison_I_0_7517500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Marlon_Wayans_appearing_at_the_Addison_I_0_20190712134917"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Marlon Wayans appearing at the Addison Improv</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/affidavit-suspect-claims-18-month-old-was-unresponsive-when-placed-in-dumpster"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Amber%20Alert%20graphic_1562877942744.png_7515584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cedric Jackson, Sedrick Johnson, Amber Alert graphic"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Affidavit: Suspect claims 18-month-old was unresponsive when placed in dumpster</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/closure-to-impact-traffic-on-central-expressway-bush-turnpike" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_PLANO%20PGBT_75%20RAMP%20CLOSED%207A_00.00.08.08_1562943928718.png_7517875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_PLANO%20PGBT_75%20RAMP%20CLOSED%207A_00.00.08.08_1562943928718.png_7517875_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_PLANO%20PGBT_75%20RAMP%20CLOSED%207A_00.00.08.08_1562943928718.png_7517875_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_PLANO%20PGBT_75%20RAMP%20CLOSED%207A_00.00.08.08_1562943928718.png_7517875_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/V_PLANO%20PGBT_75%20RAMP%20CLOSED%207A_00.00.08.08_1562943928718.png_7517875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Closure to impact traffic on Central Expressway, Bush Turnpike</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/-look-at-me-4-year-old-with-rare-disorder-excited-to-walk-at-physical-therapy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/Little_boy_with_rare_disorder_affecting__0_7517486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/Little_boy_with_rare_disorder_affecting__0_7517486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/Little_boy_with_rare_disorder_affecting__0_7517486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/Little_boy_with_rare_disorder_affecting__0_7517486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/Little_boy_with_rare_disorder_affecting__0_7517486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Look at me!': 4-year-old with rare disorder excited to walk at physical therapy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/lawsuit-claims-southwest-airlines-boeing-covered-up-issues-with-737-max-planes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/13/Sky%204%20Wednesday%201339%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_14.24.14.27_1552505893186.png_6887787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawsuit claims Southwest Airlines, Boeing covered up issues with 737 Max planes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/marlon-wayans-appearing-at-the-addison-improv" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Marlon_Wayans_appearing_at_the_Addison_I_0_7517500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Marlon_Wayans_appearing_at_the_Addison_I_0_7517500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Marlon_Wayans_appearing_at_the_Addison_I_0_7517500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Marlon_Wayans_appearing_at_the_Addison_I_0_7517500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Marlon_Wayans_appearing_at_the_Addison_I_0_7517500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Marlon Wayans appearing at the Addison Improv</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/united-states-secretary-of-labor-alexander-acosta-stepping-down-trump-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY_Acosta_1562939163782_7517758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY_Acosta_1562939163782_7517758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY_Acosta_1562939163782_7517758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY_Acosta_1562939163782_7517758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY_Acosta_1562939163782_7517758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;Labor&#x20;Alex&#x20;Acosta&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;press&#x20;conference&#x20;July&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Labor&#x20;Department&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>United States Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta stepping down, Trump says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 