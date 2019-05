- Today in Dallas, the FAA is discussing how it plans to get the troubled Boeing Jets back in the air.

The planes have been grounded for more than two months at Dallas Love Field.

The big question right now is what’s next for Boeing's Max Jet.

Well today, aviation officials will be at the FAA offices in Fort Worth to discuss what still needs to be done, including regaining trust.

Both Dallas-based Southwest and Fort Worth-based American fly the Max 8 Jets.

Airlines and governments worldwide grounded them in March following two deadly crashes.

Last week Boeing announced it had finished a software fix. But the FAA told reporters Boeing has not yet submitted the final application.

The next step is getting the plane re-certified and back in the air, along with testing and training to follow.

Ahead of the meeting, acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell said he’s willing to let the process take as long as it needs in order to regain public confidence.

A former commercial airline pilot weighed in on what to expect regarding the meeting today.

"They are not going to come out of the meeting and say this airplane is fixed, we're going to put it on the line this afternoon and it's going to be flying trips tonight. That's not going to happen," said Denny Kelly, Former Commercial Pilot.

Denny Kelly also told us the biggest mistake with the plane, wasn’t the software, but a miscommunication with airlines.

He says meetings like the one today should show how serious the aviation community is taking this process.