FAA chief says he has no timetable for Boeing 737 Max approval FAA chief says he has no timetable for Boeing 737 Max approval says he has no timetable for Boeing 737 Max approval"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408546793.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408546793");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408546793_408578378_143860"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="408578378" data-video-posted-date="May 23 2019 10:11AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/No_timetable_for_Boeing_737_Max_approval_0_7305699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>No timetable for Boeing 737 Max approval</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="408545639" data-video-posted-date="May 23 2019 06:35AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/23/FAA_Chief_has_no_timetable_for_Boeing_73_0_7304844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>FAA Chief has no timetable for Boeing 737 Max approval</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 23 2019 06:44AM CDT
Video Posted May 23 2019 10:11AM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 10:14AM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/27/P-BOEING%20737%20MAX%20GROUNDINGS%209P_00.00.21.04_1553741055155.png_6953921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/27/P-BOEING%20737%20MAX%20GROUNDINGS%209P_00.00.21.04_1553741055155.png_6953921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/27/P-BOEING%20737%20MAX%20GROUNDINGS%209P_00.00.21.04_1553741055155.png_6953921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/27/P-BOEING%20737%20MAX%20GROUNDINGS%209P_00.00.21.04_1553741055155.png_6953921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/27/P-BOEING%20737%20MAX%20GROUNDINGS%209P_00.00.21.04_1553741055155.png_6953921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408546793-397363401" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/27/P-BOEING%20737%20MAX%20GROUNDINGS%209P_00.00.21.04_1553741055155.png_6953921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/27/P-BOEING%20737%20MAX%20GROUNDINGS%209P_00.00.21.04_1553741055155.png_6953921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/27/P-BOEING%20737%20MAX%20GROUNDINGS%209P_00.00.21.04_1553741055155.png_6953921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/27/P-BOEING%20737%20MAX%20GROUNDINGS%209P_00.00.21.04_1553741055155.png_6953921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/27/P-BOEING%20737%20MAX%20GROUNDINGS%209P_00.00.21.04_1553741055155.png_6953921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408546793" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS, Texas</strong> - Today in Dallas, the FAA is discussing how it plans to get the troubled Boeing Jets back in the air. </p> <p>The planes have been grounded for more than two months at Dallas Love Field.</p> <p>The big question right now is what’s next for Boeing's Max Jet. </p> <p>Well today, aviation officials will be at the FAA offices in Fort Worth to discuss what still needs to be done, including regaining trust. </p> <p>Both Dallas-based Southwest and Fort Worth-based American fly the Max 8 Jets.</p> <p>Airlines and governments worldwide grounded them in March following two deadly crashes. </p> <p>Last week Boeing announced it had finished a software fix. But the FAA told reporters Boeing has not yet submitted the final application.</p> <p>The next step is getting the plane re-certified and back in the air, along with testing and training to follow.</p> <p>Ahead of the meeting, acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell said he’s willing to let the process take as long as it needs in order to regain public confidence.</p> <p>A former commercial airline pilot weighed in on what to expect regarding the meeting today.</p> <p>"They are not going to come out of the meeting and say this airplane is fixed, we're going to put it on the line this afternoon and it's going to be flying trips tonight. More Business Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/FAA_chief_has_no_timetable_for_Boeing_73_0_7304312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/FAA_chief_has_no_timetable_for_Boeing_73_0_7304312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/FAA_chief_has_no_timetable_for_Boeing_73_0_7304312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/FAA_chief_has_no_timetable_for_Boeing_73_0_7304312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blake Hanson reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FAA chief has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX approval</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The chief of the Federal Aviation Administration says "maybe" public confidence in Boeing's 737 Max jet is shaken after two deadly crashes, but he thinks that will eventually change.</p><p>Representatives from 33 other global aviation regulators will meet in Fort Worth Thursday to hear FAA officials describe the steps they have taken - and what remains to be done - before the plane flies again.</p><p>The list of foreign regulators includes delegates from Indonesia and Ethiopia, where the two crashes occurred before the plane was grounded worldwide in March. In all, 346 people died.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/southwest-airlines-mechanics-approve-contract-20-raise" title="Southwest Airlines mechanics approve contract, 20% raise" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/20/4H-%20SOUTHWEST%20FLIGHT%20CANCELLATIONS_00.00.07.22_1550669471581.png_6799779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/20/4H-%20SOUTHWEST%20FLIGHT%20CANCELLATIONS_00.00.07.22_1550669471581.png_6799779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/20/4H-%20SOUTHWEST%20FLIGHT%20CANCELLATIONS_00.00.07.22_1550669471581.png_6799779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/20/4H-%20SOUTHWEST%20FLIGHT%20CANCELLATIONS_00.00.07.22_1550669471581.png_6799779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/20/4H-%20SOUTHWEST%20FLIGHT%20CANCELLATIONS_00.00.07.22_1550669471581.png_6799779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Southwest Airlines mechanics approve contract, 20% raise</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:25AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DALLAS (AP) - Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20% raise.</p><p>Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. Both sides in March announced they'd reached a tentative deal.</p><p>MORE: Southwest Airlines reaches agreement with mechanics union</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/businessman-stedman-graham-s-book-looks-at-identity-and-leadership" title="Businessman Stedman Graham's book looks at identity and leadership" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Stedman_Graham_publishes_new_book__Ident_0_7302111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Stedman_Graham_publishes_new_book__Ident_0_7302111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Stedman_Graham_publishes_new_book__Ident_0_7302111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Stedman_Graham_publishes_new_book__Ident_0_7302111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Stedman_Graham_publishes_new_book__Ident_0_7302111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day talks to businessman Stedman Graham." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Businessman Stedman Graham's book looks at identity and leadership</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:19AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s one thing to have a job and another to be a leader in the Featured Videos 