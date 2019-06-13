< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Boeing CEO says 737 Max 8 jets could be back in the air by the end of the year Boeing CEO says 737 Max 8 jets could be back in the air by the end of the year Boeing CEO says 737 Max 8 jets could be back in the air by the end of the year By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 07 2019 04:05PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 07 2019 05:29PM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 05:32PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SOUTHWEST%20BOEING%20MAX%20737%20DELAYS%209P_00.00.51.10_1560475495354.png_7395832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SOUTHWEST%20BOEING%20MAX%20737%20DELAYS%209P_00.00.51.10_1560475495354.png_7395832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SOUTHWEST%20BOEING%20MAX%20737%20DELAYS%209P_00.00.51.10_1560475495354.png_7395832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SOUTHWEST%20BOEING%20MAX%20737%20DELAYS%209P_00.00.51.10_1560475495354.png_7395832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SOUTHWEST%20BOEING%20MAX%20737%20DELAYS%209P_00.00.51.10_1560475495354.png_7395832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422694831-412578628" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SOUTHWEST%20BOEING%20MAX%20737%20DELAYS%209P_00.00.51.10_1560475495354.png_7395832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SOUTHWEST%20BOEING%20MAX%20737%20DELAYS%209P_00.00.51.10_1560475495354.png_7395832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SOUTHWEST%20BOEING%20MAX%20737%20DELAYS%209P_00.00.51.10_1560475495354.png_7395832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SOUTHWEST%20BOEING%20MAX%20737%20DELAYS%209P_00.00.51.10_1560475495354.png_7395832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SOUTHWEST%20BOEING%20MAX%20737%20DELAYS%209P_00.00.51.10_1560475495354.png_7395832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422694831" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK</strong> - Boeing's CEO said he hopes his company can get the troubled 737 Max 8 jet back in the air by the end of the year.</p> <p>But he added that it's going to take a long time to get back into the good graces of hesitant travelers.</p> <p>Dennis Muilenburg made the comments at an industry conference in New York City Wednesday morning.</p> <p>He said he's confident the Max 8 will be the safety plane in the sky once the FAA allows it to return to service, adding that it will take time to rebuild consumer confidence.</p> <p>It's been nearly five months since the entire fleet of Boeing's 737 Max 8 jets was grounded following two deadly crashes that killed 346 people.</p> <p>Automated flight control software was to blame.</p> <p>Speaking at the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York, Boeing's CEO assured the audience that the company has learned from its mistakes.</p> <p>“That continues to weigh heavily on our company and we're always going to remember that,” Muilenburg said. “It's done nothing but re-affirm our commitment to safety, quality, and integrity in everything that we do.”</p> <p>Muilenburg said Boeing anticipates submitting its re-certification package to the FAA by the end of September.</p> <p>Last week, the Seattle Times reported that during testing of software upgrades, it was the FAA's "newly stringent tests that in June uncovered a potential flaw and have spurred Boeing to make a fundamental software-design change."</p> <p>The paper added that "during testing of the effect of a glitch in the computer hardware, one out of three pilots in a simulation failed to save the aircraft." </p> <p>“These test pilots put these planes through situations that as passengers or line pilot, you're never going to see,” retired airline captain and aviation expert Denny Kelly said.</p> <p>Muilenberg said once the recertified Max jets are allowed to return to service, they will be the safest jet in the sky.</p> <p>Kelly agreed, but said any small problem will be scrutinized.</p> <p>“It's going to lead the newscast. 737 Max has a problem, so they really have to be careful,” Kelly said. “They really have to be careful as to how they operate it, who operates it, and 