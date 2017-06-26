Oscar Mayer introduces two new vehicles to Wiener Fleet

Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile has been putting smiles on people's faces since 1936. Now, the hot dog company has added a WienerCycle and a WienerDrone to its fleet of wiener vehicles.

Both new vehicles sport some interesting features. According to Food & Wine, the WienerCycle has an 8.5 horsepower engine, and keeps eight warm hot dogs in its sidecar. The WienerDrone can fly at speeds up to 50 miles per hour, go up to 1,500 feet in the air and drop a hot dog down with precision.

The WienerCycle and WienerDrone join the Wienermobile, WienerMini and WienerRover as parts of the Wiener Fleet.

Oscar Mayer will be taking its new vehicles to Weiner, Arkansas for a Fourth of July celebration.