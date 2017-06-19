Chick-Fil-A introduces gluten-free bun

People with gluten sensitivities can now enjoy Chick-fil-A.

The fast food giant introduced a gluten-free bun in response to customer requests for a more gluten-free/sensitive menu.

Ingredients in the new bun include quinoa and amaranth, a grain used for more than 8,000 years. It contains vitamins and minerals and is sweetened by molasses and raisins. The gluten-free bun was tested in three cities in 2016, and the brand is now making it an option nationwide.

"We know our customers are looking for more gluten-sensitive alternatives. They asked and we listened," Leslie Neslage, senior consultant of menu development at Chick-fil-A said. "We heard positive feedback in test markets that the bun tastes better than some other gluten-free breads."

The new bun has 150 calories and will cost an extra $1.15.

The buns are individually packaged, and customers who order them will be required to assemble their own sandwiches, to not risk cross-contamination.