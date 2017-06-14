OFD Foods recalls 197 pounds of beef due to rubber contamination

OFD Foods is recalling 197 pounds of beef due to contamination by rubber.

The recall is a Class I recall, meaning that the there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The product that is subject to recall is a 3.88-oz pouch of "Mountain House freeze dried spicy Southwest breakfast hash" with a pouch code of 3253174 and a best by date of December 2046. It has an establishment number of "EST. 1394" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when a OFD Foods employee reported the discovery of pieces of rubber in the product on Monday.

No one has fallen ill due to eating the meat, but those who have purchased it are urged to throw away or return it.