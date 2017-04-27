Taco Bell plans to offer beer and frozen alcoholic drinks this summer

FOX NEWS - Taco Bell has announced plans to begin serving beer at its newest Canadian locations as a way to draw more customers who would otherwise be flocking to a fast-casual chain restaurant.

“Beer is something that goes well with Mexican food,” explained Amanda Clark, Taco Bell Canada’s general manager, to Financial Times. Clark also said that the new Saskatoon location will serve as the company’s testing grounds for frozen alcoholic beverages, such as margaritas, which could eventually make their way to Taco Bell menus across Canada if they prove popular with customers.

The company’s decision to begin selling beer is part of their overarching effort to provide patrons with more of a more premium dining experience, akin to the six Taco Bell Cantina locations in the United States that already serve beer, wine and frozen cocktails.

The chain hasn't confirmed how many of Taco Bell’s locations will be offering beer alongside their tacos and burritos. Taco Bell Canada's new restaurants will reportedly begin selling beer sometime this June.

