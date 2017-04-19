Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News after sex harassment allegations

Fox News Channel announced Wednesday host Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the network.

Fox News parent 21st Century Fox said in a statement that “after a thorough and careful review of allegations against him, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Mr. O’Reilly will not return.”

The New York Times reported April 2 that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about unpleasant encounters with O'Reilly, who has denied any wrongdoing. After the Times report, dozens of his show's advertisers pulled their advertising from his show and moved to other Fox News programming.

The statement from 21st Century Fox said the decision to part ways came after “an extensive review done in collaboration with outside counsel.”

The statement announcing O’Reilly’s departure was signed by Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch. In it they said, “O’Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable.”

The three also said they were confident in finding a successor and that the network would “continue to be a powerhouse in cable news.”

In a nod to the allegations against O’Reilly, the statement closed with “we want to underscore our consistent commitment to fostering a work environment built on the values of trust and respect.”

O’Reilly was on vacation in Rome Wednesday when the announcement was made. O'Reilly had a brief handshake with Pope Francis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.