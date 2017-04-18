New, magical unicorn drink to arrive at Starbucks

The brand new, long-rumored rainbow-colored Starbucks "Unicorn Frappuccino" is an actual thing and will be in stores this week, but only for five days.

The Unicorn Frappuccino blended creme frozen drink is made with mango syrup and the sweetness of pink powder and the sour-ness of a blue drizzle layer.

The pink and blue layered drink is topped off with a vanilla whipped cream and a a sprinkle of the pink and blue powders.

The drink starts out as purple and tastes sweet and fruity at first, but then the color changes to pink and the flavor turns to tangy and tart, according to Starbucks, and the more the drink swirls, the more the flavors change.

A tall Unicorn Frappuccino will cost you about 260 calories, while the venti size is about 450 calories, with whole milk, and believe it or not, no food coloring is listed on the ingredients to get those bright, vivid colors.

The drink will only be in stores from April 19-23 or while supplies last in Starbucks locations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.