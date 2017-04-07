Burger King now has a Froot Loops Shake

- Fruity cereal lovers rejoice. A colorful, breakfast-dessert hybrid concoction is coming soon to a Burger King near you.

This month, the Whopper chain is trying yet another mashup. Instead of dusting macaroni and cheese in Cheeto dust, Burger King is showcasing its sweet side with new menu item that will appear alongside their hand-spun shakes.

The Froot Loops shake is set to make its American store debut April 17.

So what, exactly, is in a cereal milkshake?

According to a spokeswoman for Burger King, the drink features "velvety Vanilla-flavored Soft Serve, Froot Loops Cereal pieces and sweet sauce." Although the shake is sure to be sweet, all Froot Loops actually have the same “froot blend” flavor.

