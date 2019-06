My job is to tell the truth (although some may argue), so you may be surprised as to the reason I became a Meteorologist. While I have always loved and been fascinated with the weather, I went to college in Wisconsin to become an Electrical Engineer. I spent many years building and designing speakers, and electrical equipment (I was a D.J. as well), so it seemed natural to follow my calling.

Well, after a year and one half of "hard studying" (that's why we go to school...right?), I realized I needed to make a change. I didn't want to lose any credits, so I decided Meteorology looked like fun. After 4 years and a degree, I found out that the job market wasn't really good, and that I could make more money bagging groceries!!! So I went back to school, got my masters degree in Meteorology, interned at a local T.V. station for two years (with no pay), and caught a lucky break.

My first job in TV was doing weekend weather in Madison, Wisconsin. After all those years of freezing in 80 below zero cold, I got a chance to go to New England, where winter is only 20 below, but the snowfall can be seven feet!! Massachusetts was beautiful, the people were friendly, but way too much snow! Of course, going back to Milwaukee after that eliminated the heavy snow, but then it was too cold again!