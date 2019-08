Hey guys! Or I guess I should say, "Hey ya'll!" I'm so happy to be part of the FOX 4 sports team here in Dallas. As a sports anchor and reporter, it's always been a goal of mine to work in a major sports market. Everything's bigger in Texas right? That especially holds true for sports.

The funny thing is I'm a Boston girl who grew up watching Cowboys games in the early 90's with my dad. So no, I'm not a Patriots fan. But my Boston allegiance stands firm with the Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins. I swam competitively my entire life, including my freshman year at the University of Connecticut. When I decided to stop swimming, I had this huge void I needed to fill. That's why I decided to get into journalism. I wanted to live vicariously through other athletes and be able to help tell their stories.

My first on-air break came in 2011 when I moved to Lake Charles, LA to be the weekend sports anchor at KPLC-TV. A New England gal moving to the deep South…yes it was a culture shock. Ha-ha. But it was a good one. I think that was probably the most extreme move I could have made to jump-start my broadcasting career. It was life changing and I'm always thankful for that experience.

I then moved to OKC (aka Oklahoma City) where I spent the last six years working as the weekend sports Anchor and Reporter at KOKH-TV FOX 25. That was my REAL introduction to what big-time college football was like. Covering two major D1 programs in Oklahoma and Oklahoma State was awesome. Then of course, we had the Oklahoma City Thunder. It still pains me to think back to 2016 when I was minutes away from covering my first NBA finals (Game 6 WCF against Golden State –heartbreak city). I'll never forget that playoff run.

You always know when you're ready for a change. OKC became a second home to me, but I knew it was time for new experiences. I've always wanted to cover the NFL and now I get to do that with the Cowboys. Not to mention there's the Mavs, Rangers, Stars and Wings. This is a pro sports town and people here LOVE sports. I'm so lucky to work alongside an established journalist like Mike Doocy (he's quite funny too). Free 4 All is a different type of show. It's a good kind of different. The fact that we're able to bring viewers 30 minutes of sports Monday-Friday is a unique opportunity and I hope you'll join us for the ride! I'm grateful to be in this position and I'm excited to keep growing as a journalist.

Hello Dallas!

@SamGannon87

@KDFWSports

Fox4news.com/Sports